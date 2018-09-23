Ramona Singer sports see-through dress to Playboy Club opening at 61 years of age

Ramona Singer seems to have found a new level of confidence after her divorce from Mario Singer. After learning that her then-husband had cheated on her with a younger woman, she filed for divorce in 2014 and finalized the divorce papers in 2016. Even though Mario wanted a younger woman who wasn’t famous, his relationship didn’t last.

Ramona struggled a bit at the beginning with entering the dating market, but it sounds like she’s learned that she doesn’t need a man to feel confident and glowing. This past weekend, Ramona attended the opening of a Playboy Club in New York, and she wore a sexy see-through dress.

Even at 61 years of age, Ramona looks stunning. She doesn’t look 61, and she’s clearly feeling confident as a single woman. She isn’t dating anyone specific these days unless she found someone after filming wrapped a few weeks ago with the reunion special.

Even though Singer looked beautiful and rocked the dress, not everyone thought it was appropriate for someone her age. The top of the dress was see-through, showing off her breasts. Her nipples were covered with nipple covers and fine lace, and some of her followers noted that the dress was completely inappropriate for her age.

Perhaps Singer just wants to have fun, going to a club opening, dating different guys without settling down, supporting her daughter, and wearing see-through lace dresses if she wants to.

But it’s not that she isn’t looking for love. She recently revealed that she had once dated Jill Zarin’s new boyfriend, proving that perhaps Manhattan isn’t that big of a dating market.

The Real Housewives of New York will return in the Spring of 2019.