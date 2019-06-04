Ramona Singer slams RHONY co-star: ‘Luann isn’t the most intelligent woman on this planet’

Ramona Singer and her Real Housewives of New York co-stars have tried to tell Luann de Lesseps that life isn’t all about her cabaret shows on this season. Luann is trying to stay sober, oblige with her probation and is performing shows to find herself again, but Ramona thinks she’s living in an unhealthy bubble.

Now, Singer is responding to Luann calling her a mean girl, revealing that Luann isn’t really in touch with anything.

“Luann isn’t the most intelligent woman on this planet, so she doesn’t have a good way to describe things or good adjectives,” Ramona Singer revealed in an interview with TooFab.

“She’s not really in touch with anything if you just see how she talks and what she says. Everything she says does not make sense. She doesn’t know what she’s talking about, because people who know me, that’s the last thing I am. I am the most giving, warm, so-there-for-you person that you’ll ever meet.”

Ramona explains that she tried to get through to Luann but couldn’t. Luann appears to think that all of her co-stars are jealous of her cabaret success when they simply want her to slow down and focus on her sobriety. Last year, Bethenny Frankel, Barbara Kavovit and Dennis Shields all stepped up to help Luann out of a lawsuit that could have cost her everything she had.

On this season of The Real Housewives of New York, the ladies have expressed frustrations over the fact that Luann doesn’t appear to take her issues seriously. But Ramona admits that she may not be the right person to get Luann to see the light.

“I always try to be the peacemaker,” she explains. “I mean, where I get myself in trouble is I have an unfiltered mouth, and some things should not be said. Whether they’re true or not, you should keep your goddamn mouth shut. And I’m trying, but it doesn’t quite happen all the time.”

