Rainn Wilson on Mom: Everything you need to know about Bonnie’s therapist Trevor Wells

In the most recent episode of Mom, Bonnie (Allison Janney) heads out to see a therapist for help with her ADD. That therapist is played by Rainn Wilson.

Here is everything you need to know about Rainn and his character.

Who is Rainn Wilson on Mom?

Rainn Wilson portrays a therapist named Trevor Wells. He is who Bonnie heads out to see when she seeks help with her ADD struggles.

However, the comedy in this pairing is that Janney is tall, at 6 ft, and while she towers over many people, she doesn’t stand up to the 6 ft 2 that Trevor stands.

In this episode, he was able to call Bonnie out on her using ADD as a crutch and maybe helped her break through somewhat.

Rainn Wilson was a star, and that should be no surprise.

Apparently I am on MOM tonight. Tune in America. pic.twitter.com/l84YFt2QGI — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) March 8, 2019

Who is Rainn Wilson?

Rainn Wilson is no stranger to the small screen.

He remains best known to this day for his role as Dwight on the American version of The Office. While Steve Carrell was the biggest name in the cast when the show started, it was Wilson who stood out as the breakout star of the show.

Wilson picked up three straight Emmy nominations for The Office.

He also had recurring roles on the HBO series Six Feet Under and as Harry Mudd on Star Trek: Discovery.

Movie fans saw him last year in the big-budget shark movie The Meg and cult movie fans might remember him from the lead role in Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn’s independent superhero movie Super.

Mom airs every Thursday night on CBS at 9 p.m. EST.