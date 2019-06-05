Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too cast: Who’s in the Black Mirror episode?

Black Mirror is back for its fifth season and after the mind-twisting Bandersnatch, there are three new tales of technological terror this time around.

The third episode of the season — and the 22nd of Black Mirror — is titled Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too. This has a very recognizable star in a key role but who else is in the Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too cast?

Miley Cyrus

Yes, the pop singer and superstar in the episode is none other than Miley Cyrus.

The former star of Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana went on to become a singer with nine Top 10 hits in her career so far — and at the age of 26, that could grow even bigger over time.

She takes on a caricature of her real-life persona as she appears in Black Mirror as pop superstar Ashley O. Her character also promotes a new AI doll, which is called Ashley Too.

Angourie Rice and Madison Davenport

The additional main cast in the Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too Black Mirror episode are Angourie Rice and Madison Davenport, who play sisters Rachel and Jack.

Jack wants to be a singer, playing the piano and guitar and having a love for alternative music. Rachel is the younger sister who idolizes Ashley O.

When Rachel gets the Ashley Too doll for her birthday, she starts to develop a relationship with the doll, even confiding her secrets to it.

The story then goes into the crazy realm of Black Mirror when Ashley O’s agent deliberately puts the pop star into a coma and tries to extract her music from her mind to create a holographic Ashley Eternal to replace her.

That is when Rachel and Jack team with the Ashley Too doll to set out to save their idol.

Angourie Rice is a 17-year-old actress from Australia. Her breakout role came in The Nice Guys, where she had a lead role as Ryan Gosling’s daughter in the movie.

Madison Davenport is a 22-year-old actress who portrayed Kate Fuller on El Rey’s From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.

Other members of the Black Mirror Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too cast include Susan Pourfar, Marc Menchaca, Jerah Milliagan, Daniel Stewart, James Ill, and Nicholas Pauling.

Black Mirror season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.