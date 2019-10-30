Rachel Hollis shares about her own Last 90 Days Challenge on GMA

It’s one thing to talk about the benefits of a specialized program, but it’s a whole different ballgame to actually follow it. Rachel Hollis, influencer and creator of The Last 90 Days Challenge, will be a guest on Good Morning America on October 30 to share about her own 90 days and will let viewers see just how well she walks the talk.

Why do the 90 Days Challenge? “Because the last three months tend to be the most stressful of the entire year and if you don’t have a plan, you’ll resort to negative behavior,” says Hollis on her company website. “The last three months of the year are typically when we make the worst decisions regarding our health. We eat more, drink more and move less. If you don’t have a plan, you’ll reach for bad coping mechanisms.”

Essentially, The Last 90 Days Challenge encourages people to make a short list of five things they would like to get accomplished every day. Hollis calls them the “Five to Thrive.” Although you can modify the list to fit your own personal needs, here are Hollis’ five:

Get up one hour earlier – and use this time for yourself

Workout for at least 30 minutes

Drink half your weight in ounces daily

Give up one food category you know you shouldn’t be having

Write down 5 things you are grateful for each day.

Hollis came up with the popular plan last year. Free to sign up, the plan includes a new e-mail from Rachel and her husband, Dave, focusing on a different topic each Monday, access to their daily live stream on Instagram or Facebook, a list of resources, and a social community of other 90 day followers.

“While everyone taking part in the challenge is at different places and stages, we all commit to doing these five things every day,” says Hollis.

This is viral marketing at its best. Hollis won the hearts of women all around the world in March of 2015 when she posted a photo of her stretch marks on Facebook.

“I wear a bikini because I’m proud of this body and every mark on it. Those marks prove that I was blessed enough to carry my babies and that flabby tummy means I worked hard to lose what weight I could,” she said on her post that has been shared 70,000 times!

I have stretch marks and I wear a bikini. I have a belly that's permanently flabby from carrying three giant babies and… Posted by Rachel Hollis on Saturday, March 21, 2015

Since then, Hollis has written two books, Girl, Wash Your Face (which held a spot in the top ten best-selling books for seven months) and Girl, Stop Apologizing, which came out in March of this year.