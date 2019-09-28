Quinn Liu on Hawaii Five-0: Katrina Law joins cast as Jerry Garcia leaves

The season premiere of Hawaii Five-O season 10 saw Jorge Garcia depart the series and that marked the end of the road for Jerry Ortega. However, Katrina Law has joined the series as new cast member Quinn Liu.

Quinn Liu on Hawaii Five-O

The synopsis for Ua ‘eha ka ‘ili i ka maka o ka ihe revealed to fans that a new ally was coming to Hawaii Five-O. That ended up being Quinn Liu, who helped McGarrett and his team find an assassin who targeted mob bosses.

Quinn Liu was a staff sergeant with the Army CID. The good news is she isn’t coming in as a love interest but as a legit team member.

“She was former CID, got bumped down to military police, so she’s definitely an investigator. A lot of people that came to Five-0 didn’t come from a traditional law enforcement background. She does,” showrunner Peter Lenkov told Parade.com.

He went on to say that Quinn Liu will fit in perfectly with the Hawaii Five-O team. He pointed out that McGarrett has mastered taking “broken toys” and turning them into a family.

Who is Katrina Law?

Katrina Law is the actress who portrays Quinn Liu.

Television fans should recognize her right away as she portrayed Mira in Spartacus: Blood and Sand as well as Spartacus: Vengeance.

Law also has some genre experience as she was Nyssa al Ghul on Arrow, the daughter of Batman villain Ra’s al Ghul. She first appeared in season 2 and made her last appearance in a flash-forward in season 7.

Katrina Law also had a lead role in the TV version of Training Day in 2017, the adaptation of the Denzel Washington film. Most recently, she was one of the main cast members on The Oath on Sony Crackle and had a recurring role in Sacred Lies on Facebook Watch.

Hawaii Five-O airs on Fridays at 8/7c on CBS.