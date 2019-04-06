Queens of the Stone Age are on Netflix’s new Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

The rock band Queens of the Stone Age make a guest appearance in Season 1, episode 10 of Netflix’s new Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series. It is the final episode of the season and the band’s appearance is one of the biggest highlights.

Queens of the Stone Age, a rock band from Palm Desert, California, was formed in 1996 by Josh Homme (lead vocals and guitar) after his previous group Kyuss broke up in 1995. He joined Queens of the Stone Age (formerly Gamma Ray) after a brief stint with Screaming Trees.

Other current members of Queens of the Stone Age include Dean Fertita (backing vocals, guitar and keyboards), Troy Van Leeuwen (backing vocals, guitar and keyboard), Michael Shuman (backing vocals, bass guitar and keyboard), and Jon Theodore (percussion).

Netflix’s fan-favorite comedy series The Trailer Park Boys got an animated series after Season 12 premiered in March 2018. The first season of the animated series picked up where Season 12 left off after Ricky, Julian, Bubbles, Jacob, Cory, Randy, and Lahey, ate mushrooms to avoid a longer jail sentence.

Trailer Park Boys the animated season comes out tomorrow… I’m excited to see it and hope that you are too!

I’m going to ask fans to be sensitive to what you @ me in. I know how much you love Lahey. But John Dunsworth is and always will be my Dad. So be tactful ok? Love you xo — Sarah Dunsworth-Nickerson (@SarahDunsworth) March 31, 2019

While they were in jail, they began turning into cartoons as a result of the effect of the shrooms.

Netflix released a trailer for the new series on March 18, 2019, ahead of the premiere on Sunday, March 31. The trailer shows the gang wondering what is causing them to turn into cartoons and what the transformation means for them.

All 10 episodes of the first season of the new animated series were released at once.

The cast members of the original Trailer Park Boys comedy series are returning to voice the respective cartoon characters: John Paul Tremblay as Julian, Robb Wells as Ricky LaFleur, Mike Smith as Bubbles, Patrick Roach as Randy, Cory Bowles as Cory, and Sarah Dunsworth-Nickerson as Sarah.

John Dunsworth, who portrayed the alcoholic Sunnyvale Trailer Park supervisor and former cop Jim Lahey, died in October 2017, after filming Season 12. The exit of the character is dramatized in the premiere episode of the animated series. Lahey is carried away by “s**t hawks” shortly after getting out of jail.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis of the animated series, “Nova Scotia’s favorite miscreants have always been super sketchy. Now carrying on from the season 12 finale, the boys have become complete cartoons.”

The appearance of Queens of the Stone Age on Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series is all the more reason why fans won’t want to miss the new Netflix show.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 1) is currently available for streaming on Netflix.