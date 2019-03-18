Queen Sugar Season 4 release date on OWN: Here is when Ava DuVernay’s drama series premieres

18th March 2019 5:59 PM ET

Queen Sugar Season 4, Ava DuVernay’s critically acclaimed drama series, is coming soon to OWN and fans are happy. OWN confirmed the release date for Queen Sugar Season 4 and made new cast announcements on March 14, after keeping fans waiting for months.

Season 3 ended in August 2018.

Ahead of the premiere of Queen Sugar Season 4, here is everything you need to know, including release date, cast, and plot.

Queen Sugar Season 4 release date on OWN

Queen Sugar Season 4 will premiere on Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) on Wednesday, June 12 at 9/8c.

Queen Sugar Season 4 production details

Queen Sugar is created by Ava DuVernay (Selma) and is based on a 2014 novel of the same title by Natalie Baszile.

DuVernay is also executive producing the series with Oprah Winfrey, Anthony Sparks, and Paul Garnes.

The producers had announced in August 2018 that Anthony Sparks (Blacklist, The District, Lincoln Heights) would replace Kat Candler as showrunner for Season 4.

The production companies involved in the series are Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Harpo Films, and Forward Movement.

Queen Sugar Season 4 will continue DuVernay’s policy of employing an all-female directing team.

The directors for Season 4 include Bola Ogun (Are We Good Parents), Carmen Marrón (Endgame), Heidi Saman (Netflix’s Namour), Numa Perrier (Jezebel), Tchaiko Omawale (Solace), and Cheryl Dunye.

Dunye is serving as a producing director.

Queen Sugar premiered on OWN in September 2016.

The cast of Queen Sugar is mostly black, but the series tackles universal themes related to culture, gender and social class, especially from the perspective of the African American experience of racism and racial profiling in the context of a history of slavery and Jim Crow segregation.

For three consecutive years (2016-2018), the series was named Best TV drama by American Black Film Festival (ABFF) and African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA). It was also nominated for an NAACP Image Awards for Best Drama Series in 2017.

Queen Sugar Season 2 scored a 100% approval rating (based on 9 critical reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series’ Season 3 premiere which aired in May 2018 drew nearly 1.5 million viewers (Live+Same Day). The series ranks across all cable networks among the most-viewed dramas in the key women 25-54 demo.

Queen Sugar Season 4 teasers and trailers

OWN has not yet released a teaser or trailer for Queen Sugar Season 4. We will update this page once a trailer is available.

Queen Sugar Season 4 cast

Most of the main cast of Queen Sugar is returning for Season 4.

Dawn-Lyen Gardner will return as Charlotte “Charley” Bordelon-West, Rutina Wesley as Nova Bordelon, Kofi Siriboe as Ralph Angel Bordelon, and Tina Lifford as Violet Bordelon.

Bianca Lawson will reprise her role as Darla, while Ethan Hutchison will return as Darla and Ralph Angel’s six-year-old son Blue Bordelon.

The cast of Queen Sugar Season 4 will also include Erica Tazel (Roots) as attorney and mother Deesha Brown-Sonnier, while Kendall Clark plays Deescha’s daughter Joie, who is friends with Blue.

Erica Tazel and Kendall Clark are joining the cast of the show as recurring guest stars.

Walter Perez as Romero Rodriguez has been promoted to series regular.

Queen Sugar Season 4 plot: What the series is about

Queen Sugar follows three siblings: Nova Bordelon (Rutina Wesley) from New Orleans, Charley Bordelon (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) from L.A., and their brother Ralph Angel Bordelon (Kofi Siriboe), who is unemployed and raising his son alone.

Charley leaves her home in an upscale neighborhood of L.A., after their father dies, and relocates with her son Micah to Louisiana to claim their late father’s 800-acre sugarcane farm.

In Queen Sugar Season 4, the Bordelons continue their struggle to maintain the family farm and thus save their father’s legacy.

Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) continues to face major challenges in her professional and personal life. She is still locked in a struggle against the Landry family as she tries to secure Micah’s (Nicholas Ashe) future and his personal safety.

Nova (Rutina Wesley) travels around the country on a promotion tour for her new memoir. During the tour, she runs into people from past relationships.

Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) continues to struggle with the challenges of fatherhood and his difficult relationship with Darla (Bianca Lawson) after he learns that Blue (Ethan Hutchison) is not his biological child.