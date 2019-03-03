Pure Season 2 premiere date on WGN America: When does the Mennonite drug crime drama return?

WGN America announced the release date for Pure Season 2, and released key art and a teaser trailer for the upcoming six-episode season on February 28, 2019. Pure is a Canadian crime drama series that follows the dramatic saga of the double life of a Mennonite pastor Noah Funk (Ryan Robbins), who is determined to protect his family from the scourge of drugs and rid his community of its ties to Mexican drug cartels.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming return of Pure for Season 2 to WGN America.

Pure Season 2 on WGN America: Premiere date

Pure is set to return to WGN America for Season 2 on Tuesday, May 28 at 10/9c. The upcoming season will feature six episodes.

Pure Season 2 details

Pure premiered on Canada’s CBC Television on January 9, 2017. Hulu picked up the series on April 12, 2017, while WGN America acquired broadcast rights to the series in August 2017.

In April 2018, the series was renewed for a six-episode Season 2 on Super Channel, WGN America and Hulu. WGN America confirmed on February 28, 2019, that Pure Season 2 will premiere on the network on Tuesday, May 28, at 10/9c.

Pure is created by Michael Amo (The Listener) and directed by Ken Girotti (Vikings). Amo is also serving as executive producer for Pure Season 2, alongside director Ken Girotti, Brett Burlock, Peter Emerson and David MacLeod.

Pure is produced by Two East Productions and Cineflix Media for WGN America, Super Channel, Hulu and CBC. The series is distributed worldwide by Cineflix Media.

Shooting of Pure Season 2 took place in Nova Scotia in the summer of 2018.

The series, which claims to be inspired by the real-life operations of a Mennonite drug trafficking ring with ties to Mexican drug cartels, generated a lot of controversy in the Mennonite community, with the Canadian Mennonite website noting that the “colony of Old Order/Low German Mennonites from southern Ontario” which the series depicts is purely fictional.

WGN America unveiled the key art as well as a teaser trailer for Pure Season 2 on February 27, 2019.

Pure season 2 teaser trailer

WGN America released a teaser trailer for Pure Season 2 on February 27, 2019,

Pure Season 2 cast

Pure Season 2 on WGN America stars Ryan Robbins (The Killing) as Noah Funk, Alex Paxton-Beesley (Murdoch Mysteries) as Noah’s wife Anna Funk, and Dylan Everett as Noah’s son Isaac Funk.

The show also stars A. J. Buckley as police officer Bronco Novak, Peter Outerbridge as gang leader Eli Voss,and Rosie Perez as DEA agent Phoebe O’Reilly.

Other cast members expected to return for Pure Season 2 include Gord Rand as Abel Funk, Dylan Taylor as Joey Epp, and Jessica Clement as Tina Funk.

Super Channel announced in June 2018 that Alyson Hannigan (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, How I Met Your Mother) was joining the cast of Pure Season 2 in a recurring guest star role as Esther Dunkel, a former Mennonite who was helping her boyfriend funnel drug money. She goes on the run after police start closing in on her.

Super Channel also announced that Christopher Heyerdahl (Hell on Wheels) was joining the cast of Pure Season 2 as Augustus Nickel, Zoie Palmer (Ransom) as Valerie Krochack, and Victor Gomez (Orphan Black) as Hector Estrada.

Pure Season 2 on WGN America: Plot

The series follows the Mennonite pastor Noah Funk, who goes undercover within an organized crime syndicate to protect his family and community, preserve their faith and way of life from the threatening scourge of drugs and involvement with Mexican drug cartels. But just when Noah thought he had won, he and his wife Anna find themselves plunged into the violent world of drug cartels.

Pure Season 2 picks up where Season 1 ended, with Anna determined to fight on her own to protect her children after the disappearance of her husband, Noah. But she soon becomes deeply involved in the drug trafficking ring that she and Noah had worked together to take down.

Executive producer David MacLeod (Haven) told Toronto’s City News that Anna goes rogue and ends up involved in the drug trade. Dylan Everett, who plays Anna’s son Isaac, also teased that the character will go through a dramatic transformation in Season 2.

“If you see where he ends up this season, it’s such a crazy turn,” he told City News. “It’s very ‘Breaking Bad.'”