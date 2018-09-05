Providence, Los Angeles: 5 fast facts about MasterChef ‘takeover’ restaurant

The top six contestants will face a big challenge tonight on Masterchef. They are doing the restaurant takeover challenge, where they are expected to take over a restaurant and run it for a night. This includes operating the restaurant at the same pace and standard that customers are used to. This wouldn’t be a challenge unless the food is exquisite and expensive.

Tonight’s episode will feature the Providence restaurant in Los Angeles. The home cooks will split into two teams and they are expected to feed 48 hungry guests. Here’s what we managed to dig up!

1. High standards

The standards are high here, as the restaurant has received multiple James Beard Award nominations and two highly coveted Michelin stars.

2. It’s about the visuals, taste, and everything in between

Sometimes, restaurants focus on the creative aspect, leaving little for the mouth and the taste buds. Others go hardcore on the taste, but the presentation is lacking. But at Providence, these elements are all important. Check out the presentation below.

Celebrity tomatoes and summer squash. A post shared by Providence Restaurant (@providencela) on Aug 30, 2018 at 9:45am PDT

3. Seafood is the main focus

Yup, this challenge will test the contestants in seafood – and that can quickly go wrong.

“For a decade, Providence has elevated the standard of modern American seafood restaurants. We invite you to experience Chef Michael Cimarusti’s award-winning cuisine in the heart of Los Angeles, welcomed by one of LA’s legendary hosts, co-owner Donato Poto,” reads the website.

4. The menu is perfection

The menu includes some delicious items, but you will have to pay for them. The foie gras on the tasting menu comes with picked sequoia cherries, almond, and fennel – and it will cost you $38. As for the chef’s tasting menu, you can get a rock crab with truffle butter and crab-infused soy milk. Or what about a spot prawn with summer squash, porcini, and togarashi. If that’s not your cup of tea, how about the abalone with avocado, black truffle, and hijiki. These items fall under the chef’s tasting menu and will cost you $240. You can add a wine pairing with that for $350.

5. You can also dine here!

In case you want to visit Providence for yourself, you can find the restaurant at 5955 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California. You can also visit their website here.

Will you be watching tonight on Masterchef to see if the contestants can keep up with the presentations?