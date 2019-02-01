Project Runway Season 17 on Bravo: 2019 premiere date and details

Project Runway is back in a reboot on Bravo. Pic credit: Miller Mobley/Bravo

Project Runway is back at Bravo and the newest season is ready to go. The revival of Project Runway at Bravo came after there was a major shakeup with the judges and host.

It was back in September 2018 that Zac Posen announced he was leaving Project Runway behind. That had many wondering about the future of the series but the good news is, it’s not leaving.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn decided to say farewell as well just days after Zac Posen, causing LifeTime to question the future of the show. Bravo picked it up, as Project Runway originally started on the network back in 2004.

In other words, fans of the show should not expect the same judges. Instead, this reboot will feature Karlie Kloss as the host and Christian Siriano as a mentor. Siriano previously won Project Runway and is now a celebrated CFDA fashion designer.

Nina Garcia will return as a judge, but will be joined by Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth, who are both brand new.

While previous constants have fought for a $100,000 prize, the stakes are higher this year. The grand prize will now be $250,000, a feature in ELLE, and a featured role in Bluprint digital series, and an extra $50,000 to put towards a designed studio.

Another new feature for the contestants includes a partnership with CFDA, the Council of Fashion Designers of American, which include one-on-one mentorships for continued growth and business advice.

There are 17 designers fighting for the winner title this year and we have their names.

The contestants are Afa Ah Loo from Lotopa, Samoa, Rakan Shams Aldeen from Homs, Syria, Cavanagh Baker from Nashville, TN, Tessa Clark from Greenville, OH, Bishme Cromartie from Baltimore, MD, Venny Etienne from Brooklyn, NY, Jhoan Grey from Cali, Colombia, Renee Hill from Philadelphia, PA, and Sonia Kasparian from Portland, OR.

The last few contestants include Kovid Kapoor from Brooklyn, NY, Frankie Lewis from Louisville, KY, Lela Orr from Monroe, LA, Jamall Osterholm from Cranston, RI, Nadine Ralliford from Stone Mountain, GA, Gary Spampinato from Bayshore, NY, and lastly, Hester Sunshine from Santa Fe, NM.

Project Runway airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo, starting March 14, 2019.