Pricetitution card game on Shark Tank: Can Dan Killian convince the sharks to invest in this hilarious game?

Call it one of those “adult party games,” a new type of “get to know you game,” or “that “funny question game about drinking pee.” Just get ready to learn way too much about each other.

In case you’ve ever wanted to know just how much money it would take for you and your friends to do some really shocking things, this is the game for you!

The game started out as a side project whose founder asked for funding on Kickstarter. The campaign was incredibly successful, hitting its goal on Day 1 and by the end of the 30-day campaign, pulling in $23,500, which is 230 percent of their initial goal.

It sounds like Pricetitution is a game that could become very popular and also very lucrative for those invested. Does that mean someone from Shark Tank will want to jump in and be a part of the latest way to entertain guests?

