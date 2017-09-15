Preston Roberts fundraising tops $110,000 as Mountain Men airs season finale

The fundraising page set up in the wake of Mountain Men star Preston Roberts’ death topped $110,000 last night as History aired the show’s two-hour season finale.

The network has been showing tributes to the fan favorite and legendary outdoorsman alongside episodes of the show ever since Preston passed away not long after being diagnosed with cancer in July.

Last night’s Mountain Men end-of-season episodes saw Preston and Eustace Conway, who set up the fundraising page in his honor, battle a bushfire and watch in horror as Eustace’s truck met a mangled fate.

The pair’s closeness has been one of the most heartwarming parts of the show for viewers and Preston’s passing has left fans stunned.

The woodsman was laid to rest in an emotional celebration of life shortly after his death, with the fundraising page being set up by Eustace to help Preston’s wife Kathleen and his family.

Eustace recently penned a poignant tribute to his friend, who he has known for more than 30 years — and told how Preston always put helping others before himself.

Last month some of the fundraising money was used to help fix a leaking roof on the family home,which Preston had been working on before he died but had been unable to finish.

The $110,000 now raised is more than four times the original goal of $25,000. All money goes to Preston’s wife Kathleen and his family.

If you would like to donate you can do so by visiting the gofundme page here. RIP Preston.