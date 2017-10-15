Pregnant Margaret Purk’s murder by husband Scott features on Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall

The chilling murder of pregnant Margaret Purk by her husband Scott is spotlighted on the latest Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall.

Purk strangled Margaret with his belt while she was nine-months pregnant and just days away from giving birth to their first child.

He then covered it up and made it look like she had committed suicide by hanging herself. Her unborn child didn’t survive.

The horrific crime was carried out at the couple’s apartment in Akron, Ohio, in March 1985 when Purk was 22 — but it took more than three decades before he was found guilty of her murder.

Investigators originally ruled 24-year-old writer Margaret died of suicide following an autopsy. But a second one was carried out in September 2011 and found that she had actually been murdered.

He was found guilty after a jury decided he had strangled her with his belt. He was also convicted of tampering with evidence.

Purk was found guilty while already serving 28 years for attempted murder and aggravated arson after burning down two homes in 2009.

He was sentenced at the age of 53 in November 2015 to life in prison with a minimum of 18 years before he is eligible for parole.

