Power Season 6 release date: When will it start?

The recent season finale of Power was shocking and intense, tying up many loose ends but also introducing a new and very deadly feud for Season 6. That has viewers ready for more. We’re dying to find out how things will play out for Ghost and Tommy, whose relationship just took a serious turn.

Power has already been renewed. Thankfully, Starz viewers don’t have to worry about getting stuck at the wrong end of a cliffhanger. Courtney Kemp even said that next season will explore whether or not Ghost and Tommy’s latest fallout is repairable at all.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s character Kanan died midway through Season 5. Despite that, he’s still very much involved with the show. In fact, 50 Cent is slated to direct the Season 6 premiere, which should be a great episode.

When should Season 6 of Power on Starz premiere?

So when can Power fans expect Season 6 to start? Based on the history of the show, the likely answer is next summer. With five seasons of Power in the books, there’s plenty of data to start piecing together what we know about the Starz show and what we can expect.

What we know about Power is that, with the exception of Season 1, there are 10 episodes per season. The series typically premieres early in the summer. Season 2 was the earliest with a June 6 start date and Season 3 was the latest, premiering on July 17.

Power has always aired on Sunday nights, which is a prime spot for the Starz hit. We don’t anticipate that day to be changing, meaning there are just a few possible start dates for Season 6 of the show in June and July of 2019.

It’s going to be a long way for the Season 6 premiere of Power on Starz. With as big of an ending to Season 5 as we just saw, it’s safe to say that it will be worth every second.

Power Season 6 sneak peeks coming soon

However, it seems that those behind Power don’t want us to get too frustrated while anticipating Season 6. It was announced via Power’s official Instagram that sneak peeks from Season 6 will be shared with us as soon as September 30.

The Power spoilers will be available via the Starz app. The current teaser makes it clear that the upcoming Power content will be shared “straight from the set.”