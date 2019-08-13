Power Season 6 release date: When does Power come back on TV in fall 2019?

Even though Power is one of the best shows on TV right now, it’s all coming to an end in Season 6.

With James “Ghost” St. Patrick at odds with Tommy, Dre and even his son Tariq, this Starz series promises to end on a high note as those who used to be close like brothers try to take each other out of the game.

In the final episodes of Power, viewers will earn the fate of Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and whether he ends up killing Tommy (Joseph Sikora) or if Tommy kills him.

There’s also the issue of Angela (Leila Loren), who managed to survive after taking a bullet meant for Ghost.

The Power Season 6 sneak peek teases a season of revenge as the two stars battle it out in “The Final Betrayal.” Anyone paying attention knows that Tommy is the last enemy anyone wants, and no one knows that more than Ghost.

The “Final Betrayal” theme also fits when it comes to Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), who has turned his back on his father. He is still close with “uncle” Tommy even (or especially) with what is going on between him and Ghost. As Tariq did with Dre in the past, it looks like he’s going to betray Ghost by running to Tommy in the final season of Power. As we’ve seen in the past, that will very likely put all of them in harm’s way.

The relationship between Ghost and Tasha (Naturi Naughton) will also be explored, and there’s been plenty of betrayal between them. Will they be able to work together to overcome all that threatens them or will Tasha side with her son Tariq?

Tasha has always been close with Tommy as well. Not to mention that Tommy is all coupled up with Tasha’s best friend. With Ghost’s betrayal of her with Angela, it seems that she’d be at least tempted to turn on him too.

We’ll have to wait and see how everything plays out when Ghost returns to Starz to finish up at least this part of the story.

Power Season 6 premieres on Sunday, August 25 on Starz.