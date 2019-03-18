Power Season 6 release date on Starz, cast, teasers and trailers, plot, and everything we know so far

18th March 2019 12:51 PM ET

Power Season 6 is set to premiere on Starz in 2019. The renewal of Power for Season 6 was announced via the official Twitter handle of the series in March 2018, ahead of the premiere of Season 5 in July.

Now you know. #PowerTV Season 5 premieres Sunday, July 1 on @STARZ. But that’s not it–we’ve got Season 6 coming for you, fam. 🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q16dQPHyUj — Power (@Power_STARZ) March 13, 2018

Following the tragic death of a member of the production crew in December 2018, there was widespread speculation that the Season 6 premiere date could be delayed. Fans now want to know whether the premiere date of Season 6 will be delayed due to the incident. Fans also want to know who will be in the cast of the upcoming season, and what to expect of the plot.

Here is everything we know so far about Power Season 6.

We will also be updating this post with the latest information and news about the upcoming season. So stay tuned.

Power Season 6 release date on Starz

All previous seasons of Power (Seasons 1-5) have premiered yearly in June or July. So, all other things being equal, fans can expect Power Season 6 to premiere in June or July 2019.

Is Power Season 6 premiere date delayed?

There was media speculation in December 2018 that the release date for Power Season 6 might be delayed following the untimely death of Pedro Jimenez, a crew member who was killed on the morning of December 10 after being hit by an SUV while working at a filming location in Brooklyn. The SUV that hit Pedro, 63, was reportedly driven by another member of the Power crew.

Production on Power Season 6 was temporarily suspended after the incident and this led to speculation that the premiere date for the upcoming season could be delayed. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, production would likely resume early in 2019 after a previously planned holiday break.

Showrunner Courtney Kemp took to Instagram in January 2019 to announce to fans that they had started the table read for the script of episode 8. Production likely resumed in February 2019 after the read-through rehearsal. So there is currently no reason to believe that the tragic incident will delay the release of Power Season 6.

How many episodes will Power Season 6 feature?

All previous seasons of Power — with the exception of Season 1 — featured 10 episodes. So fans can expect Power Season 6 to also have 10 episodes.

Power Season 6 details

Power is a crime drama series that follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a notorious drug-dealer and nightclub owner in NYC who wants to leave the drug business to focus on the legitimate business of running his nightclub. The series portrays the glamorous lifestyle of NYC’s wealthy and the criminal underworld of drug dealers.

The series was created by Courtney A. Kemp, who co-executive produces with Gary Lennon, David Knoller, Curtis Jackson (aka 50 Cent), Mark Canton, and Randall Emmett.

Kemp and EP Gary Lennon serve as co-showrunners for Power Season 6.

The production companies behind the series are 50 Cent’s G-Unit Films and Television, and Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

Power premiered on Starz network in June 2014. The series was renewed for Season 6 in March 2018. Filming of Season 6 started in September 2018.

they’re filming power by my job rn 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nhW23iAckM — kd (@lameberIy) September 18, 2018

The series has received positive critical reviews and favorable audience response. Power Season 4 averaged 9.3 million viewers across multiple platforms and is among Starz’s most-watched series.

Power Season 6 teasers and trailers

Starz has not yet dropped an official trailer for Power Season 6 but the trailer for Power Season 5 came out in May 2018, ahead of the season premiere in July.

The trailer for Power Season 4 also came out in May 2017, ahead of the season premiere in June.

So, all other things being equal, fans can expect Starz to drop the official trailer for Power Season 6 in May 2019 or thereabout.

Starz released a Power Season 6 “Tease” in September 2018.

A start of production teaser was also released in September 2018.

Power Season 6 cast

Omari Hardwick is expected to return as James “Ghost” St. Patrick, the leading character who is a drug dealer and nightclub owner who wants to quit his drug business. Joseph Sikora will reprise his role as Tommy Egan. Naturi Naughton will return as Ghost’s wife Tasha St. Patrick, Michael Rainey Jr. as Ghost’s son Tariq St. Patrick, LaKeisha Grant as La La Anthony, and Rotimi Akinosho as Andre “Dre” Coleman.

50 Cent won’t return for Season 6 after his character Kanan Stark was killed by the cops. Kemp confirmed to TVLine and Entertainment Weekly that Lela Loren is returning in Season 6 as Angela Valdes, despite being shot by Tommy (Joseph Sikora) in Season 5.

However, Kemp declined to say exactly what role Angela will be playing in Season 6. But it is likely that she will be in the hospital for at least part of Season 6, fighting for her life. We don’t know yet whether she will eventually survive the shooting.

Power Season 6 plot

Showrunner Kemp shared that the end of Ghost’s friendship with Tommy will feature in the early episodes of Power Season 6. Tommy (Joseph Sikora) shot Angela in the chest in Season 5 and although Kemp confirmed that Angela (Lela Loren) will be in Season 6, she declined to say what role she will play.

Kemp also hinted that Ghost’s son Tariq (Michael Rainey), who aspires to enter the drug business despite his father’s efforts to exit, will play a bigger role in Season 6. According to Kemp, Tariq will pose a “Dre-level threat or greater” in Season 6.

Dre (Rotimi Akinosho) is the ambitious small-time street dealer who later grew his business and eventually emerged as a major dealer working with Alicia Jiménez.