Power Season 6: Plot teaser, premiere date revealed for The Final Betrayal

Courtney A. Kemp’s popular crime/drama series Power will return for Season 6 on STARZ this summer. Viewers are anticipating the resolution to the Season 5 finale and it appears they’re in store for some intriguing developments.

On Thursday (May 9), Power Season 6 details arrived, which include a season synopsis, teaser art, and a release date. Keep in mind, for those who haven’t got to the end of Season 5 yet, spoilers may be ahead.

Power Season 6 billed as The Final Betrayal

As Season 5 ended, viewers saw James “Ghost” St. Patrick holding Angela after she was shot by Tommy in a stairwell. It provided a cliffhanger sort of ending as Tommy betrayed his best friend and “associate” in the drug business.

It also left fans hanging as to whether or not Angela will be OK. That was just one of many plot lines going on. Season 6 is going to explore those stories and open up some brand new ones.

On Tuesday, STARZ provided a press release which includes the following plot synopsis:

“Power” Season 6 picks up with James “Ghost” St. Patrick seeking vengeance. His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal. Rocked to his core by the perfidiousness and cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devotes himself to one notion: Success is the best revenge, with all intentions of getting both. Ghost aims to get even with Tommy, get the Queens Child Project built to consecrate Raina’s legacy, and finally achieve a thriving legitimate lifestyle with no criminal strings attached. Ghost’s need to wrest satisfaction and happiness from this world by any means necessary – is the most dangerous he’s ever faced. As the Feds grow closer to convicting him, Ghost must remain vigilant toward those wanting to take him down for his past criminal enterprises.

Based on that synopsis, it’s just what fans would expect from the upcoming season, as Ghost and Tommy will once again be on the outs with each other.

Power Season 6 returning cast, premiere date

The latest release details also provided a look at interesting Power Season 6 art. As shown below it’s labeled, The Final Betrayal, marking the end of Power as we know it but it’s certainly not the end when it comes to the world that has been created by Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent.

Based on a statement from the President of Programming for Starz Carmi Zlotnik this final season of Power marks the start of something new and we can expect more stories to continue in the form of Power spinoffs on STARZ.

Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the ’Power’ story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin. Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the ‘Power’ universe.

With plenty of supporting players on this show, it only makes sense that there are plenty of other stories to tell. One thing already seems apparent, and that is that Ghost means business when this extended-episode season arrives.

Power stars Omari Hardwick as lead character James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a man with a double-life. Ghost operates a popular nightclub and also works as a high-level drug distributor. Returning for Season 6 will be Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, Lela Loren as Angela Valdes, Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick, and Jerry Ferrara as Joe Proctor, among others.

While Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson isn’t likely to appear again due to obvious reasons, he will be running things behind the scenes. Season 6 marks Jackson’s directorial debut on episode 603 of the show.

This new season also will be an expanded amount of episodes. They’ll have a total of 15 for fans to watch as the drama and action unfold.

Power Season 6 premieres on Sunday, August 25 at 10/9c on STARZ.