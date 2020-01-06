Power Season 6: Is Ghost really dead? Showrunner drops a major hint following episode 11 reveal

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The mid-season premiere has arrived, and the episode follows Dre Coleman’s activities on the day Ghost was shot at his nightclub Truth.

Dre Coleman – an ambitious drug dealer and gang member — finally met his death after slipping his way out of harm on many occasions throughout the series.

The episode eliminates Dre as a suspect in James St Patrick’s assassination attempt and suggests that Ghost may really be dead.

Dre Coleman runs out of lives

Councilman Rashad Tate offered Dre $100,000 and a new identity to kill Ghost, which he accepted. However, Dre hears a gunshot as he approaches the nightclub and makes an escape.

He unexpectedly runs into Detective Blanca Rodriguez on his way out and knocks her out with a hook.

At a gas station, Dre is pleased to see a news report seemingly confirming that Ghost is dead after being shot at Truth. He is arrested shortly after before he can escape with his family and learns that his abusive mother will help raise his daughter Heaven while he is in custody.

Dre Coleman manages to get himself into solitary confinement to prevent being killed in the general population unit. However, 2-Bit and Spanky pay off the security guards and set Dre on fire as he stood defenseless in his cell as he pleads for his life.

Is Ghost dead?

Showrunner Courtney Kemp plays coy when questioned about the news report, which stated that Ghost is dead telling TV Line that the scene “might be self-explanatory.” Kemp also seemingly confirms that each of the remaining episodes will follow the events of each suspect on the day Ghost was shot and is presumed dead.

The news report of James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick being confirmed dead may be a political move by his allies or rivals… or is St. Patrick really dead? There are four episodes left on Power’s final season.

Power airs Sundays at 8/7c on Starz.