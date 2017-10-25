Porsha Williams says Phaedra Parks ‘used me as collateral’ in new Real Housewives of Atlanta sneak peek

The new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is rapidly approaching. In a new sneak peak of the first episode, Porsha Williams discusses her feelings about Phaedra Parks with her sister Lauren after revealing that her frenemy texted her a happy birthday message.

In the clip, Porsha tells Lauren that Parks texted her “Happy Birthday” to which she responded “Thank you for thinking of me”.

Williams goes on to reveal that Parks said “You looking sexy in that bikini. I hope you are enjoying yourself and having a great new year.”

When asked how she felt about the text, Porsha explained: “I feel like what she did to me was something she felt she had to do to get back at Kandi. And she used me as collateral.”

Williams is referring to the shocking reveal at last season’s reunion show where viewers found out that it was none other than the “frick” to her “frack” — Phaedra Parks — who was spreading the scandalous rumor that Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were allegedly plotting to drug Porsha before taking her to their “sex dungeon”.

Things were even messier when Phaedra denied that she was the source of the gossip. She claimed that someone else told her the alleged plan.

Porsha was reportedly upset because if she had known the rumor came from a “he said, she said” situation, she would have never said anything about it.

Williams saw what co-stars and viewers saw the entire season — that Phaedra was using her as a pawn in her feud with Kandi Burruss.

The plan was not only the demise of “frick and frack” but also got Parks booted off the show.

Although Phaedra will not be returning, Porsha and Kandi will — along with Sheree Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Nene Leakes, and Kim Zolciak.

Will you be tuning in this season?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres November 5 at 8/7c on Bravo.