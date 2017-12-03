Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes in shocking clash on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Things get ugly on The Real Housewives of Atlanta tonight as Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes clash at a dinner with the rest of the ladies.

The shocking confrontation starts out in the clip below as the pair try and get to the bottom of the bad blood between them.

But things go south quickly when Porsha tells Nene she needs to go to anger management, and she doesn’t take kindly to it.

Also on this week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe’s “Never Forget” party ends in a way that nobody will forget any time soon — leaving the ladies attempting to understand what exactly happened between Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Bailey talks to her daughter about her new man, while Kenya deals with tragic family news.

We also see Sheree Whitfield revealing a shocking secret about her romantic life after inviting the ladies on a “healing” trip to San Francisco despite their various differences.

Watch the beginnings of Porsha and Nene’s confrontation unfolding in the clip below…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.