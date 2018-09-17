Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley ‘pregnant’: Is RHOA star expecting a baby with new boyfriend?

Porsha Williams may have one of the most interesting storylines when The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for Season 11.

She definitely will need to fill RHOA fans in on her new boo Dennis McKinley, but does she have more news to share beyond having a new man?

Rumor has it that Porsha Williams may be pregnant. So far, Porsha has been quiet about that possibility.

It was revealed that the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast recently took a trip together to Tokyo. While Porsha was there, as evidenced in a video posted by NeNe Leakes, she didn’t post any pictures on her own social media from the adventure.

Speaking of that video, take a peek at Porsha’s midsection in the short clip. Now we’re not saying she looks pregnant, but we’re also not saying she doesn’t either.

While Porsha Williams and the rest of the RHOA cast may want us to keep on guessing about what’s going on in Porsha’s uterus, The Jasmine Brand already seems to have it figured out.

According to their report, not only is Porsha Williams pregnant, but she is also getting ready to drop the big announcement.

If Porsha is really with child, things are moving fast for the RHOA star. She just introduced Dennis McKinley as her new man back in July. Then again, Porsha has often been quiet about who she’s dating in the past, especially in the offseason.

Maybe a baby is why Porsha decided to go public with Dennis so soon. Given Porsha’s age and her desire to have children, this certainly would be great news for the RHOA star.

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will return later this year.