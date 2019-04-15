Pooh Hicks teams up with Kandi Burruss to drop some tea about the Karlie Redd feud on Speak On It

Pooh Hicks has caused quite a bit of drama for Karlie Redd on this season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. After their epic showdown at Karlie’s Merci boutique, Pooh took some time to meet up with Kandi Burruss for her YouTube show Speak On It.

While Kandi did make it clear that she’s not picking sides, she also called Pooh her friend and said she’s the first of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars to join her for her YouTube series to speak on the drama and to tell their truth.

In the nearly 20 minute conversation between Kandi and Pooh, the threesome story involving Karlie did come up.

Pooh claims she wasn’t the one who leaked it to the blogs. Instead, she says it was their mutual friend, Funky Dineva, who shared the story and that Karlie shouldn’t be mad at her for that.

Pooh also claimed that this recent Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta feud that we all saw play out onscreen was shocking to her because up until recently, they had been friends.

As we saw on the VH1 series, Karlie Redd swears that she never had a threesome with Pooh Hicks and her husband so naturally, Kandi Burruss asked about it.

Pooh did bring up another lie that Karlie told about her daughter because she didn’t want everyone to know how old she was and Kandi redirected back to the original question.

We all want to know if Pooh, Karlie, and Hiriam Hicks had a threesome but during the Speak Your Truth episode, Pooh was evasive. Rather than giving a definitive answer, she said, “I don’t want to give it all to you but Karlie knows the truth.”

It sounds like this feud isn’t over yet and may pop up again on Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which would explain why she wouldn’t give a direct answer.

What we do know is that Pooh will be back and she will be bumping heads with a few people on the show before the season is over.

Be sure to check out the episode of Speak On It above because there’s a lot of tea in it and stay tuned to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta because things are about to heat up with Karlie, Pooh and the rest of the cast.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.