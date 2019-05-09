PLL: The Perfectionists recap – Season 1, episode 8 reveals new suspects

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has finally gotten to the thick of the mystery. The Hotchkiss family is in the middle of everything, including why Taylor (Hayley Erin) is alive and who killed Nolan (Chris Mason).

For a while, Ava (Sofia Carson), Caitlin (Sydney Park), and Dylan (Eli Brown) were at the top of the list of people who killed Nolan. Fortunately, they were all together just before Nolan died so viewers know that they are innocent.

Taylor raises suspicions

Taylor supposedly committed suicide and was “dead” when Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) arrived in Beacon Heights. Obviously, viewers found out she was alive when Nolan visited her just before his untimely death. Ali knew better than to take things at face value and went and found Taylor’s hiding spot.

Things have been very secretive when it comes to Taylor. She hasn’t been forthcoming with Alison or Mona (Janel Parrish) and that has raised some red flags. Could she have been the one who pushed her brother to his death? At this point, anything is possible.

Jeremy is cause for concern

Caitlin secretly seeing Jeremy (Graeme Thomas King) didn’t seem like a big deal at the beginning of the season, but now, there are plenty of questions. He is tied into the Hotchkiss family because he works for them.

Secret calls, highly encrypted files on his laptop, and then disposing of it. What could he be hiding? There is something that he is hiding and while it may not pertain to who killed Nolan, it is big enough for him to leave late into the night and dispose of his computer.

Other notable moments

While Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists was mostly focused on Taylor and her strained relationship with her mom and Dana (Klea Scott) trying to get the group to confess to a murder they didn’t commit, some other things stood out in the episode.

Gabriel seemingly appeared out of nowhere and now, he is getting cozy with Alison. It appeared that he knew Taylor or she knew him because Mona caught her staring at the two while they were talking. Is he someone viewers need to watch out for?

Dana is about to be taken down now that the gang has the evidence that she is willing to manufacture an alibi for Dylan. Why is she so hellbent on making sure the girls pay for Nolan’s death?

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Freeform.