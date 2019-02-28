Plastique Tiara Instagram: Vietnamese beauty is mentored by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum

Plastique Tiara steps into the competition with a bang. When she walked into the workroom, you could see the jaws dropping as the other contestants were stunned by her natural beauty.

This 21-year-old queen lives in Dallas, Texas, but she’s originally from Saigon, Vietnam. She’s clearly proud of her heritage, as she speaks Vietnamese as she introduces herself.

It isn’t just her competition who found her beauty stunning. Plastique’s photos have been commented on by Tyra Banks. It’s clear that she doesn’t have to worry about her beauty on the show, but more about the other competitors trying to bring her down.

Even out of drag, Plastique Tiara is a gorgeous human being. With beautiful hair, high cheekbones, and beautiful features, it probably doesn’t take much for her to look stunning in drag.

If she can act, sing, and sew her own clothing, she could be a tremendous force to bring down on Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Tiara has a good chance of going far in the competition, as she has Alyssa Edwards as her drag mother. Edwards is well-known in the Drag Race competition, so she may have high expectations of Tiara as she starts competing on the show.

On her website, Plastique Tiara calls herself an Asian Barbie. She’s proud to be able to showcase her roots from Asia in her Plastique persona in America.

Her saying is that her life in Plastique is always fantastique. She also appears to be a busy drag queen, as she has appearances the next few months across the United States.

It will be interesting to see how far Plastique Tiara gets in the competition, given she has the mentorship and guidance from Alyssa Edwards.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.