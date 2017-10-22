Shahs of Sunset reunion: Stars clash over plastic surgery claims

The Shahs of Sunset reunion explodes tonight — including one heated moment sparked by claims about what plastic surgery the stars have had done.

The reunion follows a drama-filled season and it doesn’t take much to send the Shahs over the edge as they are reunited for the first time since the season ended.

When Mercedes “MJ” Javid is asked to raise her hand like the others to admit they’ve had cosmetic work done, she refuses — despite her previously having a breast reduction and Asa Soltan Rahmati telling her that people who went to school her knows that the way her lips look now are not the way they used to.

Then things get heated when Mike Shouhed’s “racoon eyes” come up, as bad blood between him and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi quickly comes to the fore.

The Shahs of Sunset reunion also sees the group look back at the trip they took together to Israel earlier in the season, and things quickly go south with tension between the group higher than it’s ever been.

Meanwhile, at one point Asa tells Mike he is racially insensitive, and things explode when Asa pulls up MJ for calling her child a “bastard”…

The Shahs of Sunset Reunion: Part 1 airs tonight at 8/7c on Bravo.