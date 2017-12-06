Plans to get steamy go down the toilet as Mena Suvari guest-stars on Pop TV’s Hot Date

Pop TV’s new sketch comedy series Hot Date gets steamy on this week’s episode — before a big dose of modern-day reality brings things crashing back down to earth.

The series — based on the CollegeHumor series of the same name — stars real-life married couple Emily Axford and Brian K. Murphy and throws a satirical light on dating and relationships today.

In our exclusive clip, Emily gets out the shower to find a stream of messages on her phone from Murph asking what kind of burrito she wants. To prove why she wasn’t responding, she sends him a “sexy” topless just-out-the-shower selfie — but doesn’t quite get the response she was hoping for.

The scene comes in an episode which guest-stars American Beauty actress Mena Suvari as the manager of a sex store which Murph and Emily visit to try and spice things up in the bedroom.

Hot Date is executive-produced by Will Arnett along with Big Breakfast, the same production company behind Adam Ruins Everything.

Watch our exclusive clip from this week’s episode, titled Relationship Goals, below!

Hot Date airs Wednesdays at 11/10c on Pop TV.