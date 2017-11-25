Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Piers Morgan talks to teenage killer Amber Wright

25th November 2017 by
Amber Wright

Amber Wright and Seath Jackson were a couple before things went very sour

This week Killer Women with Piers Morgan talks to Amber Wright, who was just a teenager when she conspired to murder her ex-boyfriend in gruesome fashion.

15-year-olds Seath Jackson and Amber Wright had been all loved up just a month or so before his murder. He’d been posting on Facebook how much he loved her, but a month later he was calling her a slut.

Seath Jackson was murdered in a viscous and sustained attack

Seath Jackson was murdered in a viscous and sustained attack

This breakdown in their relationship went way beyond the usual teenage tiffs and soon Amber’s new boyfriend, Michael Bargo, decided he wanted to kill Jackson.

Together with Wright and two other friends, Bargo worked out a plan to lure and then kill Jackson. Wright helped get him to a mobile home where he was beaten, kneecapped, shot and then pushed inside a sleeping bag. Amazingly he was still alive and they shot him again, before trying to burn him in a fire pit.

MIchael Bargo fired the killing shot and was sentenced to death

MIchael Bargo fired the killing shot and was sentenced to death

Later they would put his remains in some paint buckets and toss them into a lime quarry.

Wright was convicted of first-degree murder and given a life sentence, though due to her young age there is to be a review after 25 years.

Morgan visits Wright at theHomestead Correctional Institution in Florida and asks her about the crime.

Killer Women with Piers Morgan airs on Saturdays at 10:00 PM on Investigation Discovery. 

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages