Piers Morgan talks to teenage killer Amber Wright

This week Killer Women with Piers Morgan talks to Amber Wright, who was just a teenager when she conspired to murder her ex-boyfriend in gruesome fashion.

15-year-olds Seath Jackson and Amber Wright had been all loved up just a month or so before his murder. He’d been posting on Facebook how much he loved her, but a month later he was calling her a slut.

This breakdown in their relationship went way beyond the usual teenage tiffs and soon Amber’s new boyfriend, Michael Bargo, decided he wanted to kill Jackson.

Together with Wright and two other friends, Bargo worked out a plan to lure and then kill Jackson. Wright helped get him to a mobile home where he was beaten, kneecapped, shot and then pushed inside a sleeping bag. Amazingly he was still alive and they shot him again, before trying to burn him in a fire pit.

Later they would put his remains in some paint buckets and toss them into a lime quarry.

Wright was convicted of first-degree murder and given a life sentence, though due to her young age there is to be a review after 25 years.

Morgan visits Wright at theHomestead Correctional Institution in Florida and asks her about the crime.

Killer Women with Piers Morgan airs on Saturdays at 10:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.