Phaedra Parks ponders RHOA return: Could she return to the show with her new boyfriend?

Phaedra Parks shared some of the darkest years of her life on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she has no regrets. She now reveals that she could see herself making a comeback to the show.

At the premiere of Hustle & Soul Season 3 in Miami Beach, Phaedra told US Weekly that she doesn’t like to close the door on any future possibilities.

“I never say never because that is very final and you never know what could happen,” she revealed, adding, “I am very happy. I am living my best life. I did for eight years.”

Throughout those years, Phaedra got married, had two sons, and learned that her then-husband, Apollo Nida, had committed identity theft and fraud.

Nida was sentenced to eight years behind bars and is expected to be released in August 2020.

“I wouldn’t trade it and I don’t regret it. But I think life is about evolving,” she explained. “That was almost a decade of my life. My children were born on the show. I went on as a newlywed. Got divorced. Now I have a new boyfriend in my life and I am very happy.”

Earlier this year, Parks went public with Chicago radio host Tone Kapone, revealing that they were in a relationship. She’s also a single mother to Ayden, 8, and Dylan, 5, children she shares with Nida.

On her Instagram, she continues to share photos of her sons, revealing to the world how they are growing up.

Phaedra Parks was reportedly fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta after she supposedly told Porsha Williams that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd wanted to drug Porsha for the purpose of having sex with her.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues this Sunday at 8/7c on Bravo.