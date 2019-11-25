Peter Weber returns home, Mike Johnson responds to Peter’s Bachelor journey and finding love

Peter Weber has returned home from The Bachelor. Filming wrapped a few weeks ago and if he got engaged on the show, he has spent the last couple of days with the woman of his choice – as Bachelor contestants do once they get engaged.

Peter posted an update on his Instagram, revealing he was now home after a crazy couple of months. And he was more than eager to share his journey with his dog.

Of course, his post got plenty of reactions, including from Mike Johnson.

Mike Johnson was considered for The Bachelor after Hannah Brown’s season. If ABC had chosen him, they would have made history for being the first African American for the role. But hopes were slashed when he showed up on Bachelor In Paradise. And yet, Mike is convinced that the process works and he wrote on Peter’s post that he knows Weber found love.

“Missed ya homie!! I know you found your love,” Mike commented on the post.

Fans will have to wait until the show airs or until Reality Steve spoils the season to learn who Peter picked and whether or not he got engaged.

As for Mike Johnson, he remains single as of now. Despite going on The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, he didn’t find love on screen. In addition, his romance with Demi Lovato was brief. The two went on a few dates but called it quits just weeks later.

Even though Mike was a favorite to be the next Bachelor, ABC hasn’t revealed whether he’s out for good. Nick Viall, for example, was brought back years a few seasons after his stint on The Bachelorette to find love for himself. ABC could consider doing the same thing for Mike.

The Bachelor airs Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.