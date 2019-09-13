Peter Weber caught filming intro to The Bachelor: See the pictures here

Peter Weber has been revealed to be the next Bachelor and even though the season has yet to start filming, Peter is already in front of the cameras doing his introduction to the show.

According to Reality Steve who shared photos of Peter, Weber and the ABC production crew were at LAX this week, shooting some clips for his introduction.

Peter, who became known as Peter the pilot, works for Delta. In the photos, it’s clear that he’s filming near the Delta lineup for an upcoming flight.

(SPOILER): Peter shooting some of his Bachelor intro video today at LAX. pic.twitter.com/FlvU6wwFPI — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 12, 2019

As Monsters & Critics previously revealed, Peter was announced as the next Bachelor earlier this month after the Bachelor In Paradise reunion was filmed in Los Angeles. Even when we announced the news back then, viewers weren’t pleased with the choice.

Originally, ABC had a chance to break barriers by having Mike Johnson be the first African American male on The Bachelor. However, when he showed up on Bachelor In Paradise, it was clear that he would not become the next Bachelor.

Instead, ABC went with Peter, who has remained out of the spotlight since being sent home from The Bachelorette by Hannah B.

Lmao #TheBachelor franchise really played us huh? We all thought after 52 years we'd finally paid our dues and would be getting a fine ass dope Black King as lead with a diverse array of older women, only to now have to deal with possibly the blandest season of them all 🤡🤡 — Stream Motivation by Normani (@biguyreviews) September 9, 2019

Out of 23 bachelors only 1 married their final pick. I feel like maybe, just maybe, they should mix things up. If ONLY there was a diverse contestant with a big smile from Hannah’s season who just left paradise and is still looking for love! #TheBachelor https://t.co/U4WvGcBePl — Kath (@GrapesOf_Kath) September 4, 2019

While Peter appeared to win some hearts during The Bachelorette with Hannah, especially on After The Final Rose, many believe he’s a bland choice for the upcoming season.

Another person tweeted that given so many of the previous contestants were not with their final picks and that they were all Caucasians, it may be time to switch things up and go in another direction.

As The Bachelorette ended, Peter was involved in rumors that he had broken things off with model Calee Lutes to go on The Bachelorette. But Chris Harrison didn’t feel it was necessary to address these rumors on After The Final Rose.

Instead, he’s now being granted The Bachelor 2020 role.

The Bachelor is expected to premiere in early January 2020.