Peter Weber caught filming intro to The Bachelor: See the pictures here

13th September 2019 9:07 AM ET
Peter Weber is filming the intro to the new season. Pic credit: ABC

Peter Weber has been revealed to be the next Bachelor and even though the season has yet to start filming, Peter is already in front of the cameras doing his introduction to the show.

According to Reality Steve who shared photos of Peter, Weber and the ABC production crew were at LAX this week, shooting some clips for his introduction.

Peter, who became known as Peter the pilot, works for Delta. In the photos, it’s clear that he’s filming near the Delta lineup for an upcoming flight.

As Monsters & Critics previously revealed, Peter was announced as the next Bachelor earlier this month after the Bachelor In Paradise reunion was filmed in Los Angeles. Even when we announced the news back then, viewers weren’t pleased with the choice.

Originally, ABC had a chance to break barriers by having Mike Johnson be the first African American male on The Bachelor. However, when he showed up on Bachelor In Paradise, it was clear that he would not become the next Bachelor.

Instead, ABC went with Peter, who has remained out of the spotlight since being sent home from The Bachelorette by Hannah B.

While Peter appeared to win some hearts during The Bachelorette with Hannah, especially on After The Final Rose, many believe he’s a bland choice for the upcoming season.

Another person tweeted that given so many of the previous contestants were not with their final picks and that they were all Caucasians, it may be time to switch things up and go in another direction.

As The Bachelorette ended, Peter was involved in rumors that he had broken things off with model Calee Lutes to go on The Bachelorette. But Chris Harrison didn’t feel it was necessary to address these rumors on After The Final Rose.

Instead, he’s now being granted The Bachelor 2020 role.

The Bachelor is expected to premiere in early January 2020.