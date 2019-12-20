Peter Weber and Chris Harrison hanging out before Bachelor premiere

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber is back home after filming the show starting in September. Based on his Instagram activity, he’s relaxing at his parents’ house for the holidays.

This week, he revealed that he was hanging out at his parents’ house with Chris Harrison. He posted a photo of them together, sitting on the floor. They are leaning on the doors to the outside patio, and it appears that Chris is enjoying a drink.

“Just chillin at my mom’s house,” Peter revealed, sitting by a window with Chris Harrison by his side. “Disclaimer,” he added. “My mom washes my socks, they’re clean.”

It has been a big week for Peter and the ABC network. This week, Chris Harrison announced the list of women who will be fighting for Peter’s attention come January 6, 2020.

One of the women, Kelley Flanagan, had actually met Peter before filming in a hotel lobby. The two had supposedly thought it was destiny.

Peter and Chris didn’t explain why the two were hanging out at Peter’s parents’ house, but the Bachelor contestants are often asked to keep a low profile before the show airs to avoid leaking any spoilers.

And since we already know that Peter’s season doesn’t have a normal ending, Chris could be checking in with him.

In previous seasons, the camera crew continued to film after the proposal because there were unresolved feelings. For example, Becca Kufrin was dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr on the season finale of his season of The Bachelor, because he had proposed to the wrong woman.

He broke things off with her and then had a camera crew follow him to visit Lauren Burnham at her home. The filming took place in the days after the production for the official season had wrapped.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.