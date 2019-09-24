Peter on The Bachelor spoilers: Will the Cleveland Browns be part of the season? [Spoilers]

Peter Weber has been announced as the Bachelor for the upcoming season, which will premiere in January 2020. Weber, who is best known as a pilot for Delta, met the women for his season on Friday night as filming began at the famous Bachelor mansion. He has already been on his first group date and now, Reality Steve is revealing what the plans are for his travels.

Right now, Weber and the ladies are still in California, but Steve reveals that they will be heading to Cleveland, Ohio before heading international. In fact, he believes that episodes 5 through 7 will be filmed in Costa Rica, Peru, and Chile. The finale will be filmed in Australia, for the first time ever.

However, as with so many other seasons, the group will head to another city in the country first. Cleveland appears to be the chosen city this time around.

(LOCATION SPOILER): As I reported, overseas filming in eps 5-7 are in some order of Costa Rica, Peru, & Chile. We know they like doing a US city before heading overseas & I got it confirmed for ep 4 they will be heading to…Cleveland. The Browns will be involved in one date. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 23, 2019

As Steve points out, it only makes sense that the Cleveland Browns will be involved in this date. The NFL’s Browns may offer their field and some players as the basis for the date. This wouldn’t be the first time that a sports team has played a role on a Bachelor or Bachelorette date. Just last season, Hannah B and Jed had a date with two players from the Boston Celtics prior to filming internationally.

Not all of Steve’s followers thought that Cleveland was the right choice for a romantic date. However, throughout the years, contestants have also been to New Jersey for Desiree and Iowa for Chris Soules.

Says the girl from (checks records) Jersey. Jersey? Oh god. — Brandon Borrman (@bborrman) September 23, 2019

Plus, the producers manage to create great dates with amazing backdrops and romantic scenarios that will have the conversations and the romance flowing. It’s also possible that Peter has a personal connection to Cleveland, something he will share with the women who will go on dates with him while there. There’s been no word on when the group will head to Cleveland, but it sounds like it will be this week or the weekend.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

The Bachelor returns in January 2020.