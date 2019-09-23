Peter Dinklage: What did he say in his Emmys acceptance speech that had to be censored?

It was a good night for the drama Game of Thrones. With 10 Emmy nominations, the HBO series took home two wins: Outstanding Drama Series and Peter Dinklage won for Best Supporting Actor – Drama Series.

This was Emmy number four for Dinklage’s role of Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones. And when he accepted the award, he gave a speech with a bit of a profanity peppered in that had the FOX censors working overtime.

Acknowledging his peers, Dinklage saluted his fellow actors saying essentially that it was the one place where someone who looked like him could excel and make a mark in the culture.

Before he got the loftier bits of his speech he jokingly said “talented motherf**king people” while describing his castmates on the long-running HBO fantasy drama no wrapped.

As fans know, Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister has turned in ten years of pithy and memorable lines, both comedic and poignant moments during the bloody and dramatic teleplay of the historical fantasy where the houses of Westeros were at war with each other.

well done Peter Dinklage 🙌🏼

4th Emmy win for Supporting Actor playing Tyrion Lannister full acceptance speech#Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/qb824BLBX7 — Emmy for Emilia (@purple_dwagon) September 23, 2019

As you wish. Peter Dinklage has won the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/K679wVjyw2 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 23, 2019



Noting his language, he remarked that he didn’t care as the run of the series was now officially over.

His full speech

“Thank you. I have no idea what I’m about to say, but here we go. I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is all about tolerance and diversity, because no other place could I be standing on a stage like this. It’s been about 10 years, all said and done, since the moment I met Dave and Dan until right now. I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but I knew that David and Dan were quite brilliant. Ten years of absolute sweat, but 10 years of the most incredible, talented, funniest motherf**king people — hey, it’s over, I don’t care — I’ve ever been lucky enough to work with. We did nothing but sweat, we did nothing but laugh. Dave and Dan, we literally walked through fire and ice for you. Literally. And I would do it all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you.”

Other Emmy nominations for Dinklage

Dinklage has previously won three Emmy awards for his work on Game of Thrones

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Dinklage was also nominated for Best TV movie during the same award telecast for his role in My Dinner with Hervé. Cast as Herve Villechaize, the French actor from Fantasy Island, who died by suicide in 1993 at age 50, was also an HBO production.