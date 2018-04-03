Peril strikes as team suffer scuba diving accident on The Curse of Civil War Gold

The Curse of Civil War Gold’s lead treasure-hunter Kevin Dykstra suffers a serious accident on this week’s episode of the History show.

Footage shows him jumping into Lake Michigan from a boat wearing full scuba-diving gear, but on his way into the water he hits an object of the side of the vessel with his oxygen tank.

He appears unable to swim and is thrown a life ring before the boat rushes back to land, where he is carried off on a stretcher and attended to by awaiting paramedics.

The accident happens just as Kevin and his team are beginning their long-awaited search of the lake for a box-car they believe is filled with $2million — $140million in today’s money — of Confederate gold.

No further information about the accident has yet been released. The description of the episode reads:

Peril strikes during a daring dive threatening to sideline Kevin and his team just as they begin their search of Lake Michigan.

Watch the trailer for the episode, titled Overboard, below:

The Curse of Civil War Gold airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on History.