Pennyworth on EPIX: Second trailer reveals how Alfred meets Thomas Wayne

Swinging London in the 1960s — a time and place with political scandals, spy intrigue and hip couture fashion and trends at its epicenter.

The coming EPIX Summer 2019 series Pennyworth is a cinematic treat and looks true to the London of showrunner Bruno Heller’s memory banks, as he and co-showrunner Danny Cannon have lensed this series to production design and costuming perfection.

The new trailer has dropped and is an energetic edit of the key scenes which show a young Alfred Pennyworth, back from serving his country, settling in to his London digs once again.

He crosses path with a mysterious wealthy American — Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) — who proffers him a card.

Cut to some really well connected and capable English baddies looking to get to Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, and then this Wayne character from Gotham (New York). For reasons we soon find out.

Jack Bannon inhabits the role of a vital young and competent Pennyworth, who would in later years become the aide-de-camp to Bruce Wayne, who we all know as Batman.

The cast also includes Paloma Faith, Ben Aldridge, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Jason Flemyng and Polly Walker playing Bet’s sister.

As we have said before, the cast is male dominated, but the scene stealers are two British actors, Polly Walker (Atia of the Julii in Heller’s HBO effort Rome) and pop singer Paloma Faith cast as Bet Sikes, a really disturbed hit woman with a killer accent. They’re phenomenal. Flemyng is really well cast too as a debauched nefarious Lord who controls his diabolical Bet.

The official log line from EPIX:

The 10-episode, hour-long drama series from Warner Horizon Scripted Television is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who’s not yet Bruce’s father, in 1960s London.

Pennyworth is the latest from executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist, Rome) and executive producer/director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series).

The production was shot in the UK at Leavesden.

Pennyworth will premiere July 28 Sunday at 9 PM ET/PT on EPIX.