Peggy Sulahian says co-stars are ‘testing’ her on The Real Housewives of Orange County

Peggy Sulahian has accused her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Orange County of trying to “test” her, but says: “They don’t know how strong I am.”

The RHOC newbie has not always found it easy meshing with the other members of the cast since her first appearance on the show at the start of this season.

And this week Peggy — married to wheel tycoon Diko Sulahian — reveals how she feels the women are trying to see how much she’ll be able to take before she breaks.

Her comments come after a confrontation with Kelly Dodd at a dinner organized by Shannon Beador, where Kelly pulls her up for comments she previously made.

Kelly then accuses her of trying to be the “peanut gallery”, a phrase which doesn’t immediately seem to be understood by Peggy.

The “peanut gallery” is historic phrase which hails from parts of an audience who would heckle performers — so essentially referring to people who like to heckle, especially if they don’t know what they’re not experts in the subject at hand.

Peggy says: “I’m sorry, what’s the peanut gallery?”

She then says in an interview with producers: “The art galleries that I go to are really art galleries, and there are no peanuts served there.”

But she also admits during the episode: “The women are testing me. But they don’t know how strong I am.”

This week’s RHOC also sees Kelly having her breast reduction surgery, and shows her recovery — including Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon visiting her at home.

Meanwhile, Lydia McLaughlin finds out that she wasn’t invited to Shannon’s dinner.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.