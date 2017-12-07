Pearl Harbor: Survivors Remember on History special

Pearl Harbor: Survivors Remember is a special airing on History that features the men and women who were present when the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service a attacked the American Fleet at Pearl Harbur in Hawaii.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt described December 7, 1941, as “a date which will live in infamy” and it marked America’s entry into World War II.

The attack started just before 8 a.m. and saw the based being attacked by over 353 Japanese planes, which came in two waves. The aircraft were launched from six aircraft carriers and included torpedo, level and dive bombers, together with their fighter escorts.

They damaged all eight of the battleships in the harbor and sank four of them. Eight other ships were also sunk or struck and 180 aircraft were destroyed. The human cost for America was 2,403 killed and 1,178 wounded, with the Japanese only losing 29 planes and 64 men.

Pearl Harbor: Survivors Remember airs at 9:00 PM on History Channel.