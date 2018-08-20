Paul asked Karine to take a pregnancy test on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days because of his ex-girlfriend

It’s no secret that Paul Staele is a little bit weird. Even Karine has pointed out that some of his habits and fears are a little bit extra. But Paul’s fixation on whether or not Karine has been faithful in the five months they were apart was explained on the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and it was a little bit shocking, even coming from Paul.

Citing flirtatiousness with other American men, Paul was suspicious that Karine may be cheating on him. That seemed to be all he had to go on but admitted to losing sleep because he was worried that Karine was not being faithful.

In order to feel better about the situation, Paul asked Karine to take a pregnancy test. As long as it came back negative, Paul felt like he could trust Karine and all was well.

That seemed a little bit odd, especially since Paul already had Karine take STD tests during his last visit. Surprisingly, Karine agreed to take the test and when it came back negative, she gave Paul a hard time at first before telling him it was negative.

Taking a pregnancy test seems like a pretty drastic (and unrealistic) way to prove whether or not Karine was cheating so why was that the request? It turns out that Paul got stung once by an ex-girlfriend and he wasn’t about to let it happen again.

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Paul explained that his ex-girlfriend cheated on him and got pregnant with a baby that wasn’t his. Clearly, that was a bit traumatic for him because it spilled into his new relationship with Karine.

Paul seemed pretty relieved to find out Karine wasn’t carrying another man’s child. Now he has to get the approval of her father, who still wants to take a look at his police record.

