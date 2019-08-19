Paul McCartney and Dwayne Johnson: Late night talk shows for August 19-23

While not a single late-night talk show host is actually working this week, the networks will still be offering some of the best reruns of the season.

This includes the CBS special with the long-winded title: CBS’s Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool. The special, which will be on Monday night, is currently up for five Emmy Awards (including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special). The special originally aired August 20, 2018.

During the special, the James Corden and Paul McCartney drive around to places of importance to McCartney in Liverpool including the signer’s childhood home, a spot referenced in his song “Penny Lane” and they also made a surprise appearance at a local pub.

For Corden’s regular gig, the Late Late Show will be featuring episodes from this past June when James visited London. Tonight’s episode features an epic dodgeball tournament featuring Michelle Obama leading a women’s USA team of American celebrities vs Corden’s team of British ones.

Meanwhile, NBC is taking advantage of Dwayne Johnson’s recent wedding by rebroadcasting an episode of The Tonight Show from July 31 where Dwayne talks about his daughters, eating cheat meals and his appearance at a protest held in Hawaii.

Here’s what you can expect to see from all of the shows this week:

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

This week’s rerun guest list for James Corden’s show includes Tom Hanks, Gillian Anderson, David Blaine and the epic dodgeball game mentioned above (Monday); Lily James, Millie Bobby Brown and Little Mix (Tuesday); Ian McKellen, Louis Tomlinson, Simon Pegg and the presentation of “Crosswalk the Musical: Les Misérables” (Wednesday); Michael Sheen, Paul Giamatti and Mumford & Sons (Thursday). Friday’s show was filmed back home with Jeff Goldblum, Andie MacDowell and Bishop Briggs.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Jimmy’s guests for this week of reruns include Billy Eichner (The Lion King), the L.A. Ram’s Sean McVay and musical guest Spoon (Monday); Jim Gaffigan, Dave Salmoni (Big, Small & Deadly) and Snoop Dogg (Tuesday); Donald Glover (The Lion King), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) and comedian Beth Stelling (Wednesday); Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brad Paisley and musical guest Max ft. Quinn XCII (Thursday); Henry Winkler (Barry) Roselyn Sanchez (Grand Hotel) and musical guest Daniel Caesar.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

This week’s of reruns for The Late Show feature a chat with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a musical performance by Incubus (Monday); Jeff Goldblum and Aisha Tyler (Tuesday); John Oliver and Joe Namath (Wednesday); Emma Thompson, Adam Scott and a musical performance by Spiritualized (Thursday); Idris Elba. Maude Apatow and a musical performance by Perry Farrell (Friday).

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

This week’s rerun guestlist for The Tonight Show includes Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae and Eddy Grant (Monday); Nicki Minaj, Phoebe Robinson and Julia Michael (Tuesday); Selena Gomez, Elaine Welteroth and musical guest Goldlink (Wednesday); Rachel Brosnahan, Carla Gugino, Fortnight World Cup Solo Champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf and musical guest Ty Dolla $ign (Thursday); Dana Carvey, Emily Ratajkowski and Chloe Hilliard (Friday).

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

This week Seth welcomes to the show Dax Shepard, Nicolle Wallace and Weyes Blood (Monday); Jesse Eisenberg, Emily Deschanel and Kate Tempest (Tuesday); Cory Booker, Fred Savage and Kane Brown (Wednesday); Michael Moore, 2 Chainz and Brian Michael Bendis (Thursday); Jake Tapper, Mj Rodriguez (Friday).