Paul Hawken, Tom Morello and April Ryan on Real Time with Bill Maher

The state of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria while POTUS concerns himself with NFL politics — just some of the subjects set to be discussed on tonight’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

Maher welcomes noted environmentalist Paul Hawken as the top-of-show interview guest.

Hawken’s book, Drawdown — The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming, is a concise call-to-action using research by a coalition of scientists, PhDs, policy-makers, business leaders and activists.

It looks at the best information available on climate solutions to mitigate negative environmental impact over the next thirty years.

Author Kurt Andersen is the mid-show interview guest. His latest book, Fantasyland, is a fresh look at how our “post-truth world” was facilitated by the American instinct to believe in the make-believe.

Andersen uses examples from early Pilgrims to modern barker P. T. Barnum to the popularity of Disneyland to the rise of our current POTUS, Donald Trump.

Using historical markers, Andersen shows how the rise of “fake news” is an expression of our national character made possible by our “wishful dreamers, magical thinkers, and true believers”.

America has had a long history of what he calls “hucksters and their suckers”. American life is presented in time period chunks that he posits is “liberty gone off the rails”.

The round-table guests are national affairs analyst John Heilemann, journalist April Ryan and musician Tom Morello.

Heilemann is the National Affairs Editor for NBC News and MSNBC, and reporter for New York magazine, and the co-author (with Mark Halperin) of Double Down and Game Change, books about Presidential campaigns.

He and Mark Halperin co-host With All Due Respect, a political analysis show on Bloomberg Television and MSNBC. He also co-produces Showtime’s The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth.

April D. Ryan, the Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio, has clashed with Trump and has come out smelling like a rose. Her pointed commentary and truth-to-power style has elevated her in the reporter ranks.

Morello is a frequent guest on Real Time. The musician will take part in the Bob Marley 40th anniversary of Exodus with a Los Angeles concert featuring Jim James, Gary Clark Jr. and Marley’s sons Ziggy and Stephen.

Prophets of Rage, the rap-rock band with Morello’s Rage Against the Machine along with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Cypress Hill’s B Real have used social media to support Colin Kaepernick’s protests which began last football season.

“It’s instructive to note that when athletes take a knee to protest racism, that act is viewed by some as ‘un-American,’” Prophets guitarist Tom Morello told the Guardian this week.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT with a replay at midnight, exclusively on HBO.