Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Paul Haggis talks betrayal on Emmy-winning Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

19th September 2017 by
Paul Haggis taking about Scientology

Paul Haggis talks about his experience of being in the Church of Scientology and leaving it

This week on Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath, Leah and Mike speak to  Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis about his experience with the Church.

Canadian Haggis is an acclaimed director and screenwriter having directed Best Picture Oscar winners like Crash and written the screenplay to other Best Picture winner Million Dollar Baby.

He was an active member of the Church for over 30 years until 2009, when he decided to speak out. The trigger for his move was the San Diego branch of the Church being opposed to same-sex marriage and indeed actively supporting the ballot to ban it.

On his long term membership he later said: “I was in a cult for thirty-four years. Everyone else could see it. I don’t know why I couldn’t.”

He tells Leah that after he went public he was put under immense pressure by the Church, arriving home to find twenty of his celebrity friends and fellow Cchurch members on his lawn.

They also sit down with a former recruiter who specialized in recruiting celebrities to Scientology.

The series just won the Emmy for Best Informational Series.

Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath airs at 9:00 PM ON A&E.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages