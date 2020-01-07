Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie turns the letters as guest on Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie took the stage on last night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune as guest letter-turner.

Maggie Sajak, 25, played the role of letter-turner on Monday night’s episode while longtime Wheel of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White, 62, filled in as host for Pat Sajak, who is recovering from surgery.

White introduced Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie as the special guest letter-turner at the start of the show last night.

“As you just heard, Pat will be back next week. In the meantime, I’m happy to fill in,” White said. “But, you know, I could do this even better, hosting the show with a Sajak. Everyone, please welcome Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak.”

Maggie then stepped on set wearing a pretty red dress.

Maggie updated viewers about her dad’s progress after surgery. She described Pat’s sudden illness and emergency surgery as a “scary experience,” but added that he was recovering and that he was “so excited to be back next week.”

Maggie also reminded viewers that last night was not her first time on Wheel of Fortune. She recalled that she made her debut on the show many years ago when she was a baby. At the end of last night’s show, viewers were shown a flashback clip from 1996 where Pat introduced his adorable one-year-old daughter.

Maggie told ABC News’ Paula Faris on Good Morning America that appearing on Wheel of Fortune while her dad was away due to illness was a “bittersweet” experience.

Pat Sajak’s absence from Wheel of Fortune was due to a medical emergency in November. He had to undergo emergency surgery after a sudden intestinal blockage. According to Maggie, her father suddenly felt a “horrific” stomach pain during an early morning walk.

Sajak spent some time recovering at home after surgery while White filled in for him. He has since returned to film new episodes of Wheel of Fortune that will begin airing next week.