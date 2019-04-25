Paola and Russ on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Paola and Russ have been married for five years now and viewers have been able to watch much of their married life play out on TLC. Now they’re back for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 and viewers will get a treat as they prepare for their new addition.

In the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek, Paola announces that she’s six months pregnant and that they are expecting a little boy.

We already know their baby was born and they named him Axel but their time on the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff will allow fans to see more of their journey into parenthood, which isn’t always easy.

Paola and Russ face their biggest drama when traveling back to Oklahoma to see his family. As Paola points out, his family still hasn’t accepted her even after all these years.

“It’s good to be back in Oklahoma,” Russ comments.

“It does?” Paola responds.

Paola admits that she’s feeling anxious as they make their trip to visit her husband’s family. It’s been a long time since they have visited and she’s not sure how the reunion will go.

Russ shares his hope that the trip back home will help mend fences between Paola and his family. Then, as they are shown unpacking in their hotel room, Russ drops a bomb. He admits, “There’s something I haven’t told Pao.”

That’s where viewers are left in the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek, leaving us to wonder what his big secret is.

Watch the clip below and see if you can figure out what news Russ intends to break to his wife.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 28 at 8/7c on TLC.