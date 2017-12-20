Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour gets to grips with some real heavy metal

This week on Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour, the father and son are headed to the American South West and the mines of Utah where they get to grips with some real heavy metal.

Ozzy Osbourne might be best known for the heavy metal he and Black Sabbath put out over the years, but it seems he can turn his hand to controlling some physical heavy metal as well.

The Prince of Darkness heads underground with his son Jack as they explore some salt mines in Utah.

Once underground Ozzy gets behind the controls of a drilling machine and uses what Jack called the “spinning wheel of death” to remove some of the salt from the face of the mine. He also gives the salt a lick, but thankfully leaves the many bats who live in the cave intact!

Ozzy and Jack Tonight TONIGHT Ozzy Osbourne and Jack Osbourne explore the mines and canyons of beautiful Utah! A brand new episode of Ozzy and Jack's World Detour starts at 10PM! Posted by A&E on Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour airs on Wednesdays at 10:01 PM on A&E.