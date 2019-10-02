Ovi Big Brother: A cast member who should be brought back

Ovi Kabir was a member of the Big Brother 21 cast, though he didn’t get to play very much during the summer 2019 season of the show. He was targeted early and got evicted first.

Ovi got a chance to return to the game during a Camp Comeback twist, but it was Cliff Hogg who found a way back into the game. Ovi was then sent home as one of the five houseguests who didn’t make it to the BB21 jury.

Since leaving the house, Ovi has found even more fan support than he had while playing the game. A victim of the bullying in the early weeks, Ovi found a way to rise above it all. That earned him even more fans.

Now that the Big Brother 21 season has come to an end, it’s not too early to start looking at who producers should bring back for future seasons of the show. Hopefully, Ovi ends up on one of the shortlists.

One yr ago I was doing stats hw on my couch w/ my hand in a bag of Cheetos & now here we are a year later but no Cheetos. pic.twitter.com/PW7HFf0md3 — Ovi Kabir (@TheOviKabir) September 27, 2019

Ovi on Big Brother

It was fun that they brought Ovi back for the Luxury Competition that took place, even though he only served as the host as Jackson Michie won a $10,000 prize.

Following that episode, the love for Ovi among the fans moved up another level, with people posting all over social media about how fun it would have been to see him play the game longer.

To his credit, Ovi appeared to take his early eviction very well, often posting positive thoughts on his Twitter account and speaking well of the show during his interviews.

So happy & proud that Nicole got #BB21 AFP but I still hold the stance that Mowgli should be the true AFP (America’s Favorite Pup). pic.twitter.com/k4P6DNzOfB — Ovi Kabir (@TheOviKabir) September 26, 2019

Does Ovi Kabir have the killer instinct that it often takes to win a reality competition show like Big Brother? Maybe not. But he adds a lot to the show and could do the same for a future cast. Perhaps as part of a duos twist where he could join a Big Brother cast with his girlfriend, Hannah?

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Big Brother returns with new episodes on CBS in 2020.