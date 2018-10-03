OutDaughtered cast net worth: How much do they likely make per episode?

OutDaughtered just finished airing Season 4 on TLC. The Busbys have been incredibly busy dealing with their six daughters, especially with three-year-old quints thrown into the mix!

Viewers have often wondered what the Busbys make for filming OutDaughtered. The cost of raising children isn’t cheap and when you multiply that times six, the number is almost unimaginable. Of course, the reality show isn’t all Adam Danielle Busby do that brings in income.

It is widely known that Adam has a day job that helps to provide for his family. His income has been discussed on several episodes and he has been with the same company for over a decade. Aside from that, there is at least one other business venture.

Both Adam and Danielle Busby help to run Rush Cycle, a cycling business in Texas. They partnered with friends of theirs and so far, things seem to be going well. It isn’t clear how much time they spend there or how much of a role they play in things, but there have been several photos of them at Rush Cycle.

Now, In Touch Weekly reported that Adam and Danielle Busby make between $25,000 and $40,000 an episode. That may seem like a huge jump between the two numbers but there are plenty of factors that come into play with it. Who is being filmed and how long they are filming are big factors.

Obviously, as each season goes on, the Busby family should be getting a raise. The exact amount per episode has never been directly reported, only a range of amounts have been given. With a fifth season all but confirmed, it looks like they are doing well for themselves.

OutDaughtered just finished airing Season 4 and is expected to return to TLC in 2019.