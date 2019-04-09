Our Planet walrus death scenes: Twitter reacts to emotional episode on Netflix docu-series

The David Attenborough narrated Netflix series Our Planet focuses on the devasting effects of climate change. On episode 2 of Our Plant, the series gets its point across with an emotional walrus death scene that is explained as the consequence of the melting sea ice.

Twitter reacts strongly to the Our Planet scene that features several walrus’s plummeting to their deaths.

To those who say climate change isn’t a legitimate threat I implore you to watch just the second episode of Our Planet and watch a Walrus fall off a cliff it should never have had to scale were it not for its natural hahitat literally melting before them — James Humphreys (@J_Humphreys16) April 5, 2019

I really want to continue watching #ourplanet but that Walrus scene fucking destroyed me — Joe Furley (@PsyFean) April 6, 2019

Literally full on sobbed to the walrus moment. This whole docu series is so heart breaking. #OurPlanet I wish as humans we can do more. — 🌿▪ Jessica ▪ 🌿 (@Fernevie) April 5, 2019

Our Planet documents the far northeastern coast of Russia where walruses have the largest gathering of their species on the planet. They prefer to rest on sea ice but are forced to rest on the beach.

Walruses attempting to find an area to rest among many is causing them to find their way to an isolated space on higher ground. Attenborough explains that walruses have poor vision outside of water and when attempting to go back to sea to eat, hundreds of them fall to their deaths.

The episode has sparked a debate about climate change and human activity. The Netflix series, which is made by the producers of Planet Earth, details how climate change is affecting different parts of the planet.

Our Planet, which is directed by Alastair Fothergill, is Netflix’s first venture into nature documentaries.

All eight episodes are available to stream on Netflix worldwide.