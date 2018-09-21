Orange Is the New Black Season 7: Release date, cast and what to expect

Orange Is the New Black Season 7 may be the last for Netflix’s long-running hit series.

In early 2016, OITNB was renewed for a fifth, sixth and seventh season. The creator and showrunner Jenji Kohan have only committed to Season 7.

Here we look at what changes are coming to the Netflix original and when to expect the Orange Is the New Black Season 7 release date.

Orange Is the New Black Season 7 release date

Every season of OITNB has been released in June/July; therefore, fans should expect Season 7 in June/July 2019.

The best bet is a mid-June release date but no later than July. With an early renewal, there should be no delays as a result of the production side of the series.

OITNB cast: What to expect in Season 7

Orange Is the New Black Season 6 focused on a few characters from the large ensemble cast.

With the prisoners leaving Litchfield Penitentiary, many characters were taken to a different prison at an unknown location. At the end of Season 5, the prisoners were put in different buses following the riot.

Red, Daya, Taystee, Suzanne, and Piper were the main cast of Season 6 while Leanne and Angie along with Flaca, Brooke, and Maureen were not present. It was revealed Maureen died off from her injuries off-screen.

Notably, Maritza was separated from her bestie Flaca. It was revealed that she is currently in a prison in Ohio and it is unclear whether she will return for Season 7.

While Piper Chapman was granted an early release in the latest season finale, she will likely return in Season 7 as the series follows her post-prison life and relationship with new wife Alex. Netflix traditionally releases trailers and teasers for OITNB close to the release date.

Taystee was found guilty of murder for Piscatella’s death. It is unclear whether she will receive the death penalty. Therefore, fans can expect the storyline to continue to play out as the fan favorite can appeal the judgment. Daya’s drug addiction and Bianca’s immigration case will likely continue in Season 7.

OITNB is heavily influenced by the political climate, so fans can also expect the Netflix series to continue to draw inspiration from Donald Trump’s presidency.

Orange Is the New Black Season 7 is expected to have a release date in June or July 2019.