One Day at a Time celebrates the drop of Season 3 on Netflix

The One Day at a Time presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour. Pic credit: Jim Colucci

On Thursday night in Los Angeles, the cast and creators of Netflix’s One Day at a Time celebrated the show’s third season release with a screening of the season’s first two episodes, as well as a gala after party.

Based on the ground-breaking 1970s sitcom from legendary producer Norman Lear, this iteration’s co-creators Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce took the stage at the Regal Cinemas in downtown L.A. to thank Lear, who Calderon Kellett said “invented television,” as well as the show’s cast, headed by Justina Machado as well as Emmy- Grammy- Oscar- and Tony-winner Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell and Stephen Tobolowsky.

A 96-year-old dynamo still looking to create new shows care of his Act III productions, Lear also took the stage, declaring that working on the new, Latinx-flavored One Day at a Time has been the highlight of his career — which is really saying something, when you realize that Lear’s other shows have included All in the Family, Maude, Good Times, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son, and many other classics.

Legendary 96-year-old producer Norman Lear introduces the Season 3 premiere screening of Netflix’s One Day at a Time at the Regal Cinemas in Downtown Los Angeles, February 7, 2019. Pic credit: Jim Colucci

After the screening, the cast, as well as some of the show’s past and current guest stars such as Tony Plana, Danny Pino and India de Beaufort gathered a block away at the Caña Rum Bar for Cuban sandwiches and “Havana Daiquiris.”



Front: One Day at a Time co-creator Gloria Calderon Kellett, and stars Justina Machado and Isabella Gomez, at the show’s Season 3 premiere after-party at Caña Rum Bar, Downtown Los Angeles, February 7, 2019. Pic credit: Jim Colucci

Gloria Estefan, the singer of the show’s famous and here reorchestrated and Cuban rhythm-infused theme song, “This Is It,” was unable to attend the premiere, but did send a video message of congratulations that aired right before the screening.

After long looking for just the right role on the series, Estefan additionally appears in Season 3’s premiere episode, as Mirta, the baby sister and nemesis of Moreno’s matriarch, Lydia.

The premiere also features fun guest star performances from two members from the ensemble of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz, as well as the hilarious appearance by former John Larroquette Show regular Liz Torres, playing a character appropriately nicknamed “Tia Bitchy.” The season’s second episode sports a cameo by Glenn Scarpelli, who played Alex in the original One Day at a Time’s later years.